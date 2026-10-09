October 09, 2026 11:24 PM हिंदी

Bengal: Chief Secy sends legal notice to Mahua Moitra over ‘vote thief’ remark

Bengal: Chief Secy sends legal notice to Mahua Moitra over ‘vote thief’ remark (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal has sent a legal notice to Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra over her derogatory remarks on social media describing Agarwal as a “Vote Chor (Vote Thief)”.

In the legal notice, Agarwal accused Moitra of making a social media post describing him as a “vote thief” when he was serving as the CEO of the West Bengal, during the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.

In the social media post, Moitra accused Agarwal of illegally taking away the voting rights of millions of legitimate Bengali voters. She also claimed that India would chase Agarwal and that he would not be exempt.

In the legal notice, Agarwal’s counsel claimed that, as the former CEO of West Bengal, his client performed his duties in accordance with the law and the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The legal notice further claimed that Moitra’s allegations damaged his client’s professional integrity, competence, and public image.

Agarwal’s counsel also asked Moitra to delete the two controversial posts within 24 hours of receiving the notice and to issue a written apology.

In addition, Agarwal’s counsel demanded that Moitra provide a written undertaking not to make such defamatory comments in the future.

The legal notice also sought Rs 10 crore as compensation for the alleged defamation of his client’s image and another Rs 50,000 towards legal and incidental expenses.

Agarwal’s counsel further cautioned that both civil and criminal legal action could follow in the event of non-compliance.

--IANS

src/dan

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