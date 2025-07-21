July 21, 2025 7:10 PM हिंदी

Curran, Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for New Zealand Tests

Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza back in Zimbabwe squad for Test series against New Zealand to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Harare, July 21 (IANS) Ben Curran and Sikandar Raza have returned to Zimbabwe's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Curran, who missed the South Africa matches due to a hand fracture, returns to the fold after regaining full fitness. He is joined in the squad by Raza, Roy Kaia, and Tanunurwa Makoni, with the quartet of Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly Madhevere, and Kundai Matigimu making way.

In a further boost, Brian Bennett, who missed part of the South Africa series after suffering a concussion, is back and, as a result, Dion Myers, who had been drafted in as cover, has been left out.

The team will be led by Craig Ervine, with experienced campaigners Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani providing key support in the batting and bowling departments, respectively.

Richard Ngarava, who suffered a back injury during the Test against England, has not been included in the squad despite making his return in the ongoing T20 tri-series featuring Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand.

The upcoming series will mark the first Test meeting between Zimbabwe and New Zealand since July-August 2016, when the visitors claimed a 2-0 series win at the same venue in Bulawayo.

The first Test will take place from July 30 to August 3, with the second following from August 7 to 11. The series is not part of the World Test Championship. Zimbabwe are currently engaged in a T20I Tri-series also involving South Africa and New Zealand. Before that, they had played a two-match Test series with South Africa, which they lost 2-0.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

