Train-school van collision: CM Stalin announces compensation

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his condolences and announced financial aid to the families affected by the tragic train-van collision that killed two schoolchildren and injured several others near Semmanguppam in Cuddalore district.

The accident took place around 7:45 a.m. at a railway crossing, when a school van carrying children attempted to cross the tracks despite an oncoming passenger train bound for Chidambaram.

The train collided with the vehicle, dragging it nearly 50 metres, resulting in the deaths of 12-year-old Selvan Nimilesh and 16-year-old Selvi Charumathi.

Several others, including the van driver, were critically injured and rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital.

In a press release issued from the Secretariat, CM Stalin said, “I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the loss of two precious young children in the tragic train accident. The death of those young children at an age when they should have lived fills me with immense grief."

He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to the families of the deceased children.

Additionally, Rs one lakh will be given to those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries. He instructed hospital authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for all injured victims.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway officials have taken swift disciplinary action. Gatekeeper Pankaj Sharma, who was on duty at the time, has been suspended for alleged negligence. Preliminary investigations suggest the railway gate may have been left open or unsecured, allowing the van to cross unsafely.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and communication logs.

Officials have pledged to take stringent action based on the committee's findings and to improve safety at railway crossings across Tamil Nadu.

The incident has triggered public outrage in Semmanguppam, with grieving parents and residents demanding stricter safety protocols.

"Our children's lives should not be lost to carelessness and outdated infrastructure," said Manisamy, a local resident.

As families mourn, the state has promised accountability and reform in the wake of a tragedy that many believe could have been prevented.

