CSIR transfers four indigenous technologies, unveils IoT-based rural water system

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) organised a Technology Transfer Event here, where four indigenous technologies were licensed to industry and an IoT‑enabled rural water service, measurement and monitoring system was commercially launched, an official statement said on Thursday.

The programme -- organised by CSIR‑Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR‑CSIO), Chandigarh -- also saw recognition of royalty received from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Panchkula, for licensed production of indigenous defence technologies, the statement from Ministry of Science & Technology said.

It saw Pump Academy Private Limited, Bengaluru licensed to produce the Induction Motor Stethoscope (MSCOPE), Portable & Universal Motor‑cum‑Pump Performance Monitor (PU‑MPPM) and i‑Power Quality Analyser (IPQA).

The optical module and beam combiner assembly for the head-up display (HUD) for SU-30 aircraft programmes was transferred to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Panchkula.

Meanwhile, Prof. Shantanu Bhattacharya, Director, CSIR-CSIO announced the commercial launch of the Affordable IoT-enabled Water Service Delivery, Measurement and Monitoring Sensing System for Rural Deployment through Biometry Technologies Pvt. Ltd., enabling advanced monitoring of water quality, quantity and service delivery in rural areas.

Presenting an overview of the technology transfers and royalty achievements, he highlighted the laboratory's growing innovation and technology commercialisation ecosystem.

Bhattacharya further highlighted that CSIR-CSIO has consistently strengthened its technology commercialisation initiatives, adding that the laboratory received Rs 1.67 crore as royalty from BEL during FY26 for licensed production of indigenous military avionics technologies.

These technologies include head-up display (HUD), drogue lights, taxi landing lights, HUD I-level tester and boresight alignment tool technologies. He noted that the achievement reflects CSIR-CSIO's sustained partnership with Indian industry and its growing contribution to indigenous defence manufacturing.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, appreciated the efforts of the laboratory in accelerating technology development, increasing external cash flow (ECF), expanding industry partnerships and enhancing technology transfer.

She emphasised that successful commercialisation of indigenous technologies is central to CSIR's mission of translating research into products and processes that create value for industry while delivering tangible benefits to society.

—IANS

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