No one involved will be spared, says Brajesh Pathak after Ghaziabad encounter

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said criminals involved in the murder of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan would not be spared under any circumstances after the main accused, Asad, was killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad.

The encounter came days after Surya's fatal stabbing sparked widespread public outrage and demands for strict action against the accused.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “…The police arrested Surya’s killers, and in a retaliatory action, the main accused was killed. The killers and criminals involved will not be spared under any circumstances. Our government is fully committed to maintaining law and order. Our Chief Minister had ordered strict action in the matter.”

Surya’s mother also welcomed the police action. Speaking after the encounter, she said, “I had demanded an encounter; we asked for justice for the blood, and we have received the encounter…”

Her statement came after police confirmed that the main accused, Asad, had been killed during the operation.

According to officials, Asad, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was the prime accused in the fatal stabbing of Surya Pratap Chauhan in the Khoda police station area. The teenager was allegedly attacked with a knife on May 28 and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal said the murder had sparked tension and anger across the region, with local residents and several Hindu organisations staging protests and demanding immediate action against those responsible.

“Five individuals were named as accused in this case. Immediately after the incident, the police arrested three of the accused, while the main accused, Asad, remained at large. Several police teams were constituted to apprehend him, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his capture,” Jaiswal said.

The encounter took place after police received intelligence that Asad was planning to flee the area after collecting money from associates. Acting on the information, police established barricades and intensified checking operations. When officers attempted to intercept Asad and an accomplice travelling on a motorcycle, the accused allegedly opened fire.

Police retaliated, injuring Asad in the exchange. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A police officer also sustained a gunshot wound during the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment.

The killing of the main accused is being viewed as a breakthrough in the high-profile murder case that had led to growing demands for justice and strict action against the perpetrators.

--IANS

rs/dpb