Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin calls Vikram Prabhu's 'Sirai' "gripping"; says he didn't touch his phone even once!

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Well known cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is the latest to laud director Suresh Rajakumari's just released police drama 'Sirai', saying the film was gripping and that he did not touch his phone even once while watching the entire film!

Ashwin, who was asked for his opinion about the film while emerging after watching it, said, "Really liked the film a lot. It was a very gripping film. In today's day and age, watching a film without touching one's phone is a big thing. I did not touch my phone while watching this film completely. Fabulous acting actually -- be it Vikram (Prabhu) and Akshay (Kumar) and all the cast members. The way they have built each character, it didn't look like a hero's film at all. It looked like everybody's movie. It was very nice. Refreshing for Tamil cinema!"

For the unaware, the gripping police drama, which has come in for praise from film critics and industry experts for whom special shows were held before its release on December 25, features actors Vikram Prabhu and L K Akshay Kumar in the lead.

It may be recalled that producer S S Lalit Kumar, who was confident about the film's success even before its release, had presented a car to director Suresh Rajakumari for the manner in which he had made the film.

The car was presented to the mother of the director at a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film. Ace director Vetrimaaran, who had mentored director Suresh Rajakumari, presented the key to the car to the director's mother in the presence of several celebrities and mediapersons.

The story of the film, inspired by real life incidents, is by director Tamizh, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed film 'Taanakaran'. Tamizh is believed to have come up with this story based on a personal experience.

Director Suresh Rajakumari, the co-director of well known director Vetrimaran, has written and directed this film.

Vikram Prabhu plays the lead in this film and actress Anantha plays his pair in the film, which will also mark the debut of producer SS Lalit Kumar's son, L K Akshay Kumar, as an actor. Actress Anishma plays Akshay Kumar's pair in the film.

The film has music by well known music director Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography for the film is by Madesh Manickam. Editing for the film is by one of the best in the business, Philomin Raj. Stunts have been choreographed by Prabhu. The film has Arun K and Manikandan as its two executive producers.

Shooting for the film took place at various places including Chennai, Sivagangai and Vellore.

