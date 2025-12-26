Cricket Australia CEO says hosting of day-night Boxing Day Test at MCG is 'not off the cards'

Melbourne, Dec 26 (IANS) Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has not ruled out the possibility of a day-night Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The MCG held a women’s day-night Test match in January 2025; in addition, the venue will host Australia and England's 150th Anniversary Test under lights in March 2027.

Melbourne hosted the inaugural Boxing Day Test in 1950. Since then CA holds contractual rights to use the MCG until the end of March each summer, despite the venue often being used for Australian Rules football in that month. Earlier this year, it extended its venue hire agreement with the MCG until the 2030-31 summer.

“Look, it’s not off the cards. We’ve been talking a lot about the strength of pink-ball cricket, it was amazing this year in Brisbane, and it has been really good in Adelaide. March 2027, it will get its opportunity here in Melbourne.” Greenberg was quoted by Fox Cricket.

Due to the enormous crowds expected to pack the MCG across five days between March 11 to 15 for the historic 150th Anniversary Test between Australia and England in March 2027, CA has opened a ticket ballot for the first time in its history.

The ballot opened on December 23 and runs until February 6, 2026. Once closed, entries will be randomised, and successful applicants will be notified by February 13.

"I don't have the early numbers, but the concept of running a ballot will give you some demonstration of what we see in this event. The strength of ticket sales and the interest it will have, 150 years of cricket between our two countries is going to be a pretty special moment.

"Those who were here in the ’77 Centenary (Test) still talk about it in great affection, and our job is to make sure that happens again at the 150th in March 2027," said Greenberg.

