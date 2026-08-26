August 26, 2026 2:31 PM हिंदी

Creating models for Global South by investing in youth, women and local creators: Dr. Priti Adani

Creating models for Global South by investing in youth, women and local creators: Dr. Priti Adani

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, has said that by investing in youth, women and local creators, we are doing more than just solving local challenges — we are creating models for the Global South.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘AVPN Global Conference 2026’ in the national capital, Dr Priti Adani called for greater collaboration, shared learning, and partnerships to help address complex social challenges and take effective solutions to more communities.

The Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group and strategic partner of the ‘AVPN Global Conference 2026’, hosted the welcome dinner at Bharat Mandapam for nearly 2,000 national and international delegates.

“It is a privilege to welcome philanthropy leaders from across the world to India at a time when the world is looking towards India and Asia as an emerging engine of growth and opportunity. Over three decades, our journey at the Adani Foundation has taught us that lasting change comes from empowering communities to shape their own futures,” the Adani Foundation Chairperson emphasised.

“As social challenges become more complex, we must learn from one another, share what works and build partnerships that take impact further. AVPN gives us a wonderful opportunity to share India’s grassroots experience while learning from inspiring ideas across Asia and the world,” Dr Priti Adani said.

She said that from metros to mandis and campuses to small towns, India is now innovating everywhere.

“Whether it is a waste management problem or a climate change issue, be it safe drinking water or affordable healthcare, better agricultural practices or innovation up to the last mile, Indian startups are working to solve the nation’s problems, big and small,” said Dr Priti Adani.

The gathering came as the Adani Foundation marks 30 years of work across India. AVPN is Asia’s largest platform for social impact, where over 700 resource providers, innovators and intermediaries from across 43 markets collaborate to mobilise capital.

The engagement comes as the Adani Foundation marks 30 years of grassroots development, with its work reaching more than 7,200 villages across 22 states and over 13 million lives, alongside a Rs 60,000 crore commitment, led by Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, towards healthcare, skilling and higher education.

As India advances towards the 'Viksit Bharat at 2047' goal, Dr Priti Adani said the country’s progress must ultimately create greater opportunities for its people and communities.

--IANS

na/

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