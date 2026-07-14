Court’s verdict significant step, but cannot ease our loss: Ankit Sharma’s brother after conviction of Tahir Hussain, 4 others

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The brother of late Intelligence Bureau (IB) official, Ankit Sharma, on Tuesday said the court’s verdict convicting former AAP Councillor, Tahir Hussain, and four others for the murder during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, is a significant step towards justice, but added that the loss suffered by the family can never be eased as his brother is no longer with them.

Speaking to IANS after the verdict, Ankur Sharma, the victim’s brother, said the family is still living with the pain of losing Ankit, who was on duty when he was killed.

“We are not happy, as my brother is not with us; all I wish is that my brother should get justice,” Ankur Sharma said.

Recalling the circumstances of his brother’s death, he added, “What happened to our brother, the way he was killed on duty, no such thing should ever take place.”

Ankur Sharma said that while the court’s verdict is a significant step, nothing can compensate for the loss suffered by the family.

He said the family has not been able to move on from the tragedy and continues to seek complete justice for Ankit, who was serving the nation at the time of his death.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court convicted former Tahir Hussain and four others for the murder of Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The Karkardooma Court found Tahir Hussain, who was suspended by the AAP after his name surfaced in the case, guilty under charges of promoting enmity, rioting, assault, use of criminal force and murder.

Apart from Hussain, the court also convicted four other accused — Javed, Anas, Nazim and Kasim — for Sharma’s murder.

The court, however, acquitted six other accused people, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The AAP said Hussain was suspended right after an FIR was filed against him, and the party has had no association with him since then.

--IANS

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