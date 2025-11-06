Courts are not just buildings but symbols of democratic values: CJI Gavai

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai on Wednesday said that court buildings should not only be grand, but should embody the values of justice, equality, fraternity and liberty enshrined in the Constitution, adding they should facilitate access to justice for every citizen.

The CJI said the construction of court buildings is not just an example of architecture, but an institution that upholds the democratic values of the country and the public's faith in the judiciary.

He was speaking at the ground breaking function of the new High Court complex held at the Government Colony in Bandra East in north-west Mumbai.

CJI Gavai said that the court building is not just an architecture, but a temple of justice and transparency.

"Here, citizens, lawyers and judges will get equal facilities. Eco-friendly and green architecture has been considered in every project. Maharashtra has always been a leader in infrastructure. The state government is providing modern buildings, technology and facilities as per the needs of the judiciary. It will be a modern and magnificent construction that symbolizes the judiciary of the state," he remarked while describing the new High Court complex.

CJI Gavai also mentioned the court complexes in Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad will increase transparency, speed and convenience in the judicial process.

On this occasion, he also appreciated the cooperation of the High Court judges, lawyers' associations and administrative officers in Maharashtra.

"Judges and lawyers should work in cooperation with each other to make the justice system efficient. Good management of the judiciary is possible only when both elements work together," he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the High Court building to be built in Bandra East, Mumbai, will not only be beautiful, but will also be known as the fastest and smartest building in the country.

This building will be completely 'AI-enabled' using the technology of artificial intelligence. This High Court building will become a model for other courts in the country in the future. He added the building should become a symbol of justice for the people. He also expressed his expectation that it should include sufficient space and necessary amenities for the many government lawyers in the High Court.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Chandrashekhar said Justice is not just the application of law, but it is also an instrument of public welfare, asserted Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Chandrashekhar.

"The true identity of justice is to work for the benefit of the people. Courts are not just places to resolve cases, they are a reflection of the morality and collective values of the society. Justice is an attempt to provide equal opportunities to every individual in the society and protect their rights," he noted.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the judicial system should deliver justice to the common man.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said justice is the strong foundation of democracy. Every citizen has the right to equal justice. The state government has taken several steps to decentralize the judicial process.

“The architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is constantly trying to 'deliver justice to the common man'. Efforts are underway to make the judicial system more accessible, transparent and technology-based in independent India. The state government will provide the funds required for this new complex,” he added.

