August 02, 2025 8:17 PM हिंदी

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday hailed the Constitution as the force offering stability to the nation and binding together different communities, religions, regions and cultures, moulding India into one country.

Asked about the Opposition flagging threat to Constitution and constitutional bodies and institutions, the CJI said: "The Constitution is here for all times."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s new book, ‘Our Living Constitution’, the former CJI said: “Over the past 75 years, the Constitution has witnessed cycles, in terms, of governance, pandemic and internal and external challenges to the nation but the true importance of the Constitution lies in the fact that it has imparted great stability to the nation.”

He also hailed the Constitution’s ability to wheel together as one unit the different communities, religions, regions and cultures and, in that sense, it has “moulded India into one nation”.

Speaking after the event organised by India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), Justice Chandrachud also reflected on the desirability to have a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the nation.

The former CJI said: "The Constitution expresses the desirability of a Uniform Civil Code. At least 75 years after the founding of the Constitution, it's important for us to realise this ambition and goal of the Constitution."

“But, at the same time, we need to take all segments of our society and community into confidence. This is truly in the interest of a future, just Indian society which we need to create,” he said.

He said today’s event was all about a Living Constitution and the value of the Constitution in the life of every citizen in carving out a better future for all of us and the nation.

“I think these conversations are vital for our younger generation which is the hope and future of our society and the nation,” he said.

--IANS

rch/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Coolie' trailer out; Rajinikanth plays Sathyaraj's friend in action extravaganza! (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures X)

Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Coolie' trailer out; Rajinikanth plays Sathyaraj's friend in action extravaganza!

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks completely baseless, he is yet to respond to June 12 letter: EC

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks completely baseless, he is yet to respond to June 12 letter: EC

Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Fatima Sana Shaikh calls it a 'moment of honour' as Sam Bahadur wins big at 71st National Awards

Fatima Sana Shaikh calls it a 'moment of honour' as Sam Bahadur wins big at 71st National Awards

BJP's President elections likely to take place after Vice President poll

BJP's President elections likely to take place after Vice President poll

'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father (Photo Source- IANS)

'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father

Federal Bank's Q1 net profit falls 15 pc on higher provisions

Federal Bank's Q1 net profit falls 15 pc on higher provisions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages

PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages