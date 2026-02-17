Congress workers march to UP Assembly over MGNREGA issue, several detained

Lucknow, Feb 17 (IANS) Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday marched towards the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to stage a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao', protesting what they described as the weakening of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the non-payment of wages to workers.

The protesters were met with heavy barricading put up by security personnel around the Assembly premises, as authorities sought to prevent them from advancing further.

The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the BJP-led state government, alleging dilution and irregularities in the implementation of MGNREGA.

In addition to raising concerns over the employment scheme, the party is also demanding a public apology from the state government over issues related to the Shankaracharya matter, remarks concerning Ahilyabai Holkar, and the Dalmandi demolition controversy.

Led by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, a large number of party workers moved towards the Assembly complex despite restrictions in place.

As tensions escalated, personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the state police intervened and used mild force to disperse the protesters.

Several party leaders, including Ajay Rai, were detained following the escalation.

Speaking to IANS, Congress State President Ajay Rai alleged police excesses and said, "Our workers are being subjected to lathi charge. Our workers are being harassed. We will take our workers to the Assembly, and for every lathi hit on them, we will hold the government accountable."

Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma also criticised the police action and termed it an assault on democratic rights.

He told IANS, "These are dangerous actions against democracy. Our leadership had announced that we would peacefully gherao the Assembly...We are conducting a peaceful protest and not causing any damage or confrontation with the police; we are cooperating. Yet, they are not letting us enter the Assembly."

