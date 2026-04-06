Congress policies detrimental to Assamese interest: Dilip Saikia

Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Electioneering gathered momentum in Assam’s Golakganj Assembly constituency on Monday as state BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia addressed a public rally in support of party candidate Ashwani Roy Sarkar. ​

Saikia reached Golakganj Stadium earlier in the day and led a motorcycle procession of party workers to the rally venue at Laximari High School playground. ​

The roadshow and subsequent public meeting witnessed a significant turnout, with BJP leaders projecting it as a strong show of support ahead of the Assembly elections. ​

Addressing the gathering, Saikia launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of pursuing policies that he claimed were detrimental to the interests of Assam’s indigenous communities. ​

He framed the upcoming election as a decisive contest between what he described as the BJP’s development-driven governance and forces “working against Assam’s interests.” ​

The BJP leader also took aim at Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, referring to recent legal developments concerning him. Saikia said that those who have brought fabricated facts to target Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will face the law of the land. ​

Criticising the opposition, Saikia alleged that the Congress is struggling with internal issues and lacks a clear roadmap for governance. ​

He contrasted this with the BJP’s record in Assam, highlighting infrastructure development, welfare measures, and efforts to safeguard the rights of indigenous people as key achievements of the ruling party. ​

Saikia urged voters to back BJP candidate Ashwani Roy Sarkar, asserting that political stability under the BJP is essential to continue the state’s development trajectory. ​

The rally concluded with party workers expressing confidence in securing a decisive mandate in Golakganj, as campaigning intensifies across constituencies in the run-up to the polls. ​

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Delhi, Khera had alleged that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds passports of three countries, the UAE, Antigua, and Egypt, and claimed that certain overseas assets, including properties in Dubai, were not disclosed in official filings. ​

He also alleged that a company registered in Wyoming, United States, is linked to Sarma and that it involves financial dealings worth thousands of crores of dollars. ​

The Congress leader termed the matter an alleged case of concealment of assets and sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe by the Union Home Ministry.

--IANS

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