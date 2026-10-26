Congress a gathering of ‘mad people’, led by Kharge and Rahul: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party had deteriorated and was using abusive and degrading language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, and asserted that today Congress is a gathering of mad people, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Dubey’s remarks came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lost his cool during an address at an event in Bihar’s Patna on Sunday. Responding to an audience member's remark that Prime Minister Modi would not go anywhere, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”

Speaking to reporters, Dubey criticised the Congress leadership. He recalled how political leaders had defended former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi against disrespectful remarks made by foreign leaders following the 1971 Bangladesh War.

“In 1971–72, after the Bangladesh War, Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon used highly objectionable language about Indira Gandhi. In this very Parliament, in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, leaders from Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Lal Krishna Advani defended her, saying that she was the Prime Minister of the country and that we would not tolerate such disrespectful and degrading remarks,” he said.

Dubey added that leaders had even expressed their willingness to sever relations with the United States rather than tolerate disrespect towards the country’s Prime Minister.

“We never went abroad and said anything against our own country. But the kind of abusive, filthy and degrading language being used against the Honourable Prime Minister, who represents our country, and about his mother—what has his mother done wrong? His father has passed away, and his mother has passed away. Who can make such remarks? Only someone who is insane or mad,” he said.

The BJP MP further alleged that the Congress had not recovered from the shock of losing around 100 elections and believed it would have to remain in the Opposition for another 10–20 years.

“That is why I said yesterday, and I am saying it again today, that the Congress of today is a gathering of mad people, led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” Dubey said.

He also reacted to the acquittal of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a defamation case, questioning the nature of the allegations involved.

“What case are we talking about? It is a case about abusive language, isn’t it? He had abused the Honourable Home Minister. That is what the case is about, right? At that time, he was the national president of his party,” Dubey said.

He questioned whether using abusive language against the leader of another political party could be considered democratic behaviour.

“In a democracy, people express their views. They put forward their views strongly, back their claims, and provide solid evidence. Do they resort to abusive language? Only those who have no strength left resort to abuse,” he said.

Dubey added that those who believed they could not win elections through their own strength or public support resorted to intimidation and hooliganism.

“This is nothing but thuggery,” he said.

--IANS

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