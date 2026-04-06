Nation first for BJP; for Cong it is family first approach, says PM Modi in Assam’s Hojai

Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled swipe at the Gandhi family while addressing a public rally in Assam’s Hojai, accusing the Congress party of prioritising dynastic interests over public welfare.

Without naming individuals directly, PM Modi criticised Congress for what he described as its “family-first” approach, contrasting it with the BJP’s focus on development and governance.

Taking an indirect jibe at the Nehru-Gandhi family, he said the party remains preoccupied with serving a “shahi parivar (royal family)" in Delhi, while in Assam too, its leadership revolves around a single family.

Highlighting the BJP’s governance model, PM Modi said his party is committed to improving the lives of the people of Assam through sustained development efforts. He asserted that the BJP works with the principle of “nation first” and “people first”, in contrast to Congress’ alleged focus on dynastic politics.

The Prime Minister also targeted Congress over corruption allegations, claiming that members of the “royal family” are out on bail in various cases. He said such issues reflect the party’s track record and raise questions about its credibility.

Drawing a comparison with Congress-ruled states, PM Modi referred to Himachal Pradesh, alleging that the party made tall promises to voters before the elections but later failed to deliver. He claimed that the Congress government in the hill state has even reduced the salaries of government employees, accusing it of betraying public trust.

PM Modi said these examples highlight a pattern in the Congress’ functioning, where electoral promises are not matched by action once the party comes to power. He urged voters in Assam to remain cautious and place their trust in the BJP, which, he said, has consistently delivered on its commitments.

Reiterating the BJP’s development agenda, PM Modi said the party is working tirelessly to ensure progress, stability, and better living standards for the people of Assam.

The Prime Minister also targeted Congress on infiltration and said, “The Congress backed infiltration, and today infiltrators have captured vast stretches of land belonging to the indigenous people of Assam. This is the result of their vote bank politics."

Drawing a sharp contrast, PM Modi said the BJP government at both the Centre and in Assam is working “with full determination” to reclaim such lands and restore the rights of the native population. “Our government is taking strict action against illegal encroachments and infiltrators. We are committed to safeguarding Assam’s land, culture and identity,” he added.

He further accused Congress of opposing every step taken by the government to act against illegal infiltration. “Whenever action is taken against infiltrators, Congress leaders come out in their support. They are openly standing with those who have illegally occupied land,” PM Modi said.

--IANS

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