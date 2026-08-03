K'taka cabinet expansion: After Cong nod, 20 MLAs to be sworn in today as ministers; GS Patil new Speaker

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) Bringing an end to months of speculation and prolonged political suspense, the Congress government on Monday finally decided to expand the Karnataka Cabinet, with the party high command approving the induction of 20 legislators as ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted Cabinet ministers will be held at 4.05 p.m. at the Lok Bhavan premises, stated the official communication from the Chief Minister's Office.

The approval was conveyed by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a letter addressed to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, stating that the Congress President has approved the proposal for the Cabinet expansion.

In addition to the Cabinet expansion, the Congress high command also approved appointments to key legislative posts in Karnataka.

Senior Congress leader G.S. Patil has been nominated as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, while A.S. Ponnanna will serve as the Deputy Speaker. For the Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed has been approved as the Chairperson and Umashree as the Deputy Chairperson.

The 20 legislators approved for induction are: P.M. Narendraswamy; former Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi; Rudrappa Lamani; K.S. Basavanthappa; former Minister B. Nagendra; T. Raghumoorthy; former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan; Rizwan Arshad; former Minister Santosh Lad; former Minister Madhu Bangarappa; Puttarangashetty; Mankala Vaidya; Ajay Singh; former Minister N. Chaluvarya Swamy; K.M. Shivalinge Gowda; H.C. Balakrishna; Gayathri Shanthegowda; Basavaraj Rayareddi; Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.

The Cabinet expansion comes after weeks of intense lobbying by Congress legislators and several rounds of consultations between CM Shivakumar, senior state leaders and the party high command in New Delhi. The exercise had been delayed amid competing demands for regional, caste and factional representation.

The expansion fills the long-vacant ministerial berths and is expected to strengthen the Shivakumar-led government by ensuring wider regional and community representation while balancing various political interests within the ruling Congress.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, reacting to his inclusion in the Cabinet, stated that those who opposed his candidature have got their answer.

"Those who opposed my appointment as a minister will get an answer after I take the oath today. They will realise it. A short while ago, I received a call from the Chief Minister. The national leadership and the Chief Minister had given me a concrete assurance, and they have kept their word. I thank Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar," Savadi told reporters.

Savadi, who quit the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections and joined the Congress, has been among the prominent aspirants seeking a Cabinet berth.

Commenting on the Cabinet expansion, Karnataka Home, Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge said the state needed a full-strength ministry to ensure effective governance.

"The Cabinet must function in its full-fledged form. A complete Cabinet will strengthen the Chief Minister and improve the functioning of the government," Kharge said.

--IANS

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