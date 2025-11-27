Congress, Left using foreign X handles to malign India, PM Modi: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and his social media team along with Left parties have resorted to a ‘sinister’ design to defame the country as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with false and motivated narrative since 2014 and they ‘aided and abetted’ many foreign-based social media handles to achieve this objective, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a scathing charge on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP HQ, the BJP spokesperson made startling disclosures about how fake and morphed social media handles from abroad, including West Asia, Singapore and others were deployed to push forward 'fake propaganda' in the country.

Patra highlighted the ‘foreign-origin' X accounts of some state units of the Congress party and also of its senior leader, Pawan Khera, unlike the BJP, which abides and strictly adheres to its indigenous values.

“The INC Maharashtra account earlier showed Ireland before it was changed to India after the feature rollout. The INC Himachal account shows India, but appears to be connected through a Thailand-based Android app. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has his account showing the United States,” he told the press.

He said that the revelations came to light on the back of X (formerly Twitter) introducing a new feature, which allows people to identify the identity of users and also their whereabouts.

The BJP MP also shared details of some X accounts based out of India and how they were shaping and spreading fake narratives in the country, and also pushing objectionable and malicious content to insult the Prime Minister and undermine the nation.

“A creator named Arpit Sharma recently made a video on vote chori, but his account is not based in India, but operates from Europe. In his video, he made several claims that attempted to undermine India. Another example is Dr Kalika, whose Singapore-based account shared fabricated images claiming the Indian Election Commissioner was arrested,” he told the press and also shared pictures of those tweets.

Lashing out at the Opposition, he said that such instances show a troubling pattern and alleged that they are backed and supported by Rahul and his social media team.

He said that the Cong-left ecosystem doesn’t hesitate to take the help of foreign powers to push forward a distorted narrative.

The BJP leader also held the Congress party and Rahul, and many X handles based out of India, responsible for the chaos and unrest that followed the Election Commission’s introduction of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

