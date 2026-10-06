October 06, 2026 5:10 PM हिंदी

First demanded removal of duplicate voters, now blaming process: BJP calls out Cong’s ‘duplicity’ over SIR protest

'Cong is lying...had itself raised concerns of voter duplication': BJP

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Amid a protest by INDIA bloc against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Congress of lying, citing that earlier the party had itself sought the removal of "duplicate voters".

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said: "Those who have been marred with continuous electoral defeats...the first family of the primary opposition party, Gandhi family of the Congress, who have been running a monarchy under the garb of democracy...today attempted to break into the Akashwani Bhavan."

Questioning the Congress, he asked: "Whether or not Rahul Gandhi had himself raised the issue of voter duplication at various times in the past?"

Citing that several senior leaders of the Congress have also raised the concerns of voter duplication, he said: "I want to ask them whether the Congress leaders were speaking the truth then or are they saying the truth now...the reality is they had been lying then and are lying now as well."

"Earlier Congress leaders asked for removal of duplicate voters, when it is being done now, they are blaming the process," he added.

Referring to Congress' claims that 13 crore voters have been "deliberately deleted", the BJP MP said: "Out of the 13 crore, more than 2 crore are dead voters and one crore are duplicates. How can these dead and duplicate voters be brought into the mainstream?"

Asserting that probe has also been conducted in distribution of ration cards and MNREGA cards, in order to ensure that only the real beneficiaries are able to avail the service, he said: "Irregularities were found there as well. Those who had illegally availed those schemes are now attempting to eat up the democracy through 'dead and duplicate' voters."

"Without any probe, whom is the Congress wanting to benefit by providing voting rights to Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicates?" Trivedi asked.

The BJP leader stated that before the last SIR in 2003, the Congress was already out of power in states accounting for 228 Lok Sabha seats. "The Congress itself has to be blamed for its condition, years before the BJP came to power," he remarked.

Moreover, he questioned whether Rahul Gandhi has ever stayed at a stretch for even one-two weeks while campaigning for Assembly elections in any state, saying: "A laidback person is now making allegations of 'vote chori'."

Taking a jibe at the Congress with regard to the bypolls being conducted on Tuesday, Trivedi said: "Since you are contesting the polls, have you got the voter lists checked?...you will also get time to check CCTV footages. So, have you put everything in place or do you want to do theatrics on the streets after a year?"

Accusing the Congress of "unable to digest the real democracy", he said: "That is why they have been making baseless allegations against every constitutional establishment."

--IANS

cg/mr

LATEST NEWS

Manisha Koirala flaunts her fitness journey at 56: ‘Showing up for myself, one workout at a time’

Manisha Koirala flaunts her fitness journey at 56: ‘Showing up for myself, one workout at a time’

Union Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi’s unique leadership with ‘standing ovation’

Union Cabinet passes resolution hailing PM Modi’s unique leadership with ‘standing ovation’

India’s first indigenous HPV vaccine gets WHO prequalification

India’s first indigenous HPV vaccine gets WHO prequalification

UEFA to investigate alleged spitting incident during Ireland-Israel Nations League game

UEFA to investigate alleged spitting incident during Ireland-Israel Nations League game

Teja Sajja talks about the common thread between him, ‘The Traitors Telugu’ contestants

Teja Sajja talks about the common thread between him, ‘The Traitors Telugu’ contestants

Modi@25: How India’s counter-terror doctrine shifted from restraint to retaliation

Modi@25: How India’s counter-terror doctrine shifted from restraint to retaliation

Russell set for Singapore GP grid penalty in further blow to F1 championship hopes

Russell set for Singapore GP grid penalty in further blow to F1 championship hopes

'She inspired countless young girls': Shukla congratulates Harmanpreet on captaincy stint

'She inspired countless young girls': Shukla congratulates Harmanpreet on captaincy stint

JP Duminy sees leadership, all-rounders as key factors ahead of SA20 players auction. Photo credit: SA20

Duminy sees leadership, all-rounders as key factors ahead of SA20 auction

Michael Douglas says ‘nepo baby’ debates irks him

Michael Douglas says ‘nepo baby’ debates irks him