Colin Firth’s ex-wife, Livia blasts Gwyneth Paltrow, calls her out for promoting ‘genocide’

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Hollywood actor Colin Firth’s ex-wife, Livia Giuggioli has launched a scathing attack on actress Gwyneth Paltrow over her endorsement for an Israeli property company.

Livia blasted the actress calling her a “nasty person”. Gwyneth recently endorsed a luxury real estate development 51 park. The property is believed to be located a few miles from where Palestinians are being killed and displaced, and she took to Instagram to lash out at the Oscar-winning actress.

Livia took to her Instagram recently, and penned a long note calling out the actress. She wrote, “I just cancelled Gwyneth Paltrow. She was supposed to come to the farm in a couple of weeks’ time on a tour, a soil-to-fork farm experience. And we just cancelled her because what she did is completely unacceptable. I actually have an appeal for everyone in Hollywood, who for so many years cancelled people who were speaking out about the genocide. Even me. I remember being at the Green Fashion Awards and I was told by lots of agents that you shouldn't post on Instagram what you do, your activism. And I was like 'f*** off', of course I'm going to keep speaking. Now, I hope the reverse is going to happen, that Hollywood and people in Hollywood are going to start cancelling those who actually support the genocide. Because it's not even being silent”.

She further mentioned, “There is no excuse for being silent anymore, and many, many people are silent. So let's not even go to the, 'If you're silent, you're complicit argument. She actually actively promoted the genocide, so it's totally complicit. Making an ad for a luxury condo is as disgusting as it can be for someone with privilege. It's like how detached are you from reality? You're either so detached that you need to be cancelled, because you live in another world. Or you're actually a really, really nasty person. Or you are stupid. Which of the three are you, Gwyneth Paltrow? And definitely you are not coming to our farm”.

Colin and Livia split in 2019 after 22 years of marriage.

--IANS

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