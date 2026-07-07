Coast guards of India, Indonesia to work together to ensure maritime safety in Indian Ocean, says PM Modi

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the Coast Guard of India and Indonesia will work together to ensure maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean.

While addressing a joint press meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following their talks in Jakarta on Tuesday, PM Modi said that India and Indonesia agreed to enhance defence exchange, disaster management and industrial cooperation.

Hailing ties between India and Indonesia, PM Modi said, "I believe that today marks the beginning of a golden chapter in the India-Indonesia partnership, and this golden chapter will have a profound positive impact on the world of the 21st century, on all of humanity. The growing trust between our countries is strengthening our defence, security, and maritime cooperation."

"Today, we agreed to enhance defence exchange, disaster management, and industrial cooperation. Our coast guards will now work together for maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean. As two close maritime nations, we have also decided to enhance mutual cooperation in the blue economy, port development, and maritime trade," he added.

President Prabowo Subianto announced conferring the country's highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia', upon PM Modi. The 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia', instituted in 1959, is the highest civilian and military medal of honour conferred by the Southeast Asian nation, recognising extraordinary service.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Indonesian President and the people of the country for honouring him with the country's highest honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia'. He noted that the ties between India and Indonesia have gained new energy, confidence, and depth in recent years.

"This morning, I was conferred Indonesia's highest honour with great affection and respect. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians and reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia and the historic, deep-rooted bonds between our two nations. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the people of this country," he said.

"In recent years, the relationship between India and Indonesia has gained new energy, confidence, and depth. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2018, is now scaling new heights. We are taking significant steps forward across all sectors -- development, security, technology, culture, and education," he added.

PM Modi announced that a campus of India's management institute, IIM Bangalore, will be established in Indonesia. He stated that India and Indonesia share a "trusted, decades-long partnership" in the space sector. He said that both sides have taken key decisions about joint research, technology sharing, and capacity building in the space sector.

Terming defeating poverty a top priority for India and Indonesia, he said, "Defeating poverty and ensuring the benefits of welfare programs reach our citizens is a top priority for India and Indonesia. We have shared solutions for our mid-day meal scheme and public distribution system with Indonesia. Now, we are taking this cooperation to the next level. Our health cooperation will play a vital role in ensuring quality healthcare in both countries. Today's agreement will make high-quality and affordable Indian medicines more readily available to Indonesian citizens. We will also contribute to the capacity building of Indonesian doctors and healthcare workers."

PM Modi said that India and Indonesia have signed an agreement to enhance technological cooperation among the youth of the two nations in sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI), telecommunications and digital public infrastructure.

"We will also share best practices regarding sustainable farming and agro-technology. The 21st century is a technology-driven century. Both India and Indonesia are nations brimming with youthful energy, and our youth possess a natural aptitude for technology. Today, we have signed a significant agreement to enhance technological cooperation among our youth in areas such as AI, telecommunications, and digital public infrastructure. We have also agreed to deepen startup collaboration between our two nations," he said.

--IANS

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