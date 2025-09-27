September 27, 2025 10:56 PM हिंदी

CM Yogi Adityanath warns rioters after Bareilly violence, defends bulldozer action

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) A day after violence broke out in Bareilly during protests linked to the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government had sent a strong message that law-and-order disruptions would not be tolerated.

Speaking at a ‘Viksit UP’ event organised by a media house, Adityanath said, “Earlier, festivals used to be accompanied by upheaval, but now rioters will be taught a lesson in the language they understand so that their future generations also remember. Sometimes bad habits don’t go easily — denting-painting is required. You saw this in Bareilly yesterday. A Maulana forgot who is in power.”

Though he did not name anyone, the remarks appeared directed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly masterminding the violence.

“He thought he could halt the system by issuing threats, but we made it clear there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, a lesson has been taught,” the CM added.

CM Yogi defended the use of bulldozers against people booked in criminal cases, saying, “There are people who incite sentiments on caste lines, exploit others… the bulldozer was made for such people.”

Clashes erupted in Bareilly’s Kotwali area on Friday after a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters gathered outside a mosque following the cancellation of a demonstration announced by Khan.

Police carried out overnight raids, arresting eight people, including Khan, and placed over two dozen others in detention. Officials said more than 500 suspects were being identified through video and CCTV footage.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh said Section 163 of the BNSS, requiring prior written permission for any march, had been in force. DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni termed the violence a “pre-planned conspiracy” and promised exemplary punishment.

The UP Information Department also described the incident as a conspiracy aimed at creating unrest in western UP and undermining the Noida International Trade Show to deter foreign investment.

