CM Vijayan not a divine figure; his approach shows arrogance, says Rahul Gandhi

Thrissur (Kerala), April 6 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not a ‘divine figure’ uniquely capable of ruling Kerala, and that the state was home to many capable leaders marked by humility and empathy.

He argued that projecting oneself as the sole capable leader insults the people of Kerala and reflects arrogance.

According to him, such messaging undermines both the public and other leaders within the Left.

Building on this sharp critique, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the ongoing electoral contest in Kerala is not a conventional bipolar fight, but one marked by a tacit understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), positioning the United Democratic Front (UDF) as the sole opposition force.

Addressing a campaign rally in Thrissur, he intensified his attack on both CM Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi questioned why PM Modi, who frequently invokes religion in his speeches, remains silent on the alleged Sabarimala gold smuggling issue during his visits to Kerala.

He contended that such selective silence suggests an attempt to shield or assist the Left.

Rahul Gandhi further claimed that while he has faced action from central agencies for criticising PM Modi, no similar scrutiny appears to touch CM Vijayan or his family, an observation he said strengthens the perception of a political understanding between the BJP and the Left leadership.

Turning his focus back to Vijayan’s campaign style, Gandhi criticised the proliferation of posters across Kerala that prominently feature the Chief Minister, arguing they create an impression that governance rests solely on one individual.

He termed this approach as emblematic of political arrogance, drawing parallels with what he described as centralised leadership styles seen under PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress leader concluded by asserting that democratic leadership must be grounded in humility and inclusiveness, warning that any attempt to project supremacy undermines both institutional balance and public dignity.

--IANS

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