Class 12 student shot dead on her way to school in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, July 20 (IANS) A Class 12 student was shot dead by unidentified assailants while on her way to school in Bihar's Samastipur district on Monday, triggering shock and panic in the area.

The incident took place in Kejiya village under the Vaini police station limits in the morning.

According to police, the student, who studied in Class 12 at Kasturba Vidyalaya, had left home in her school uniform to attend classes when she was attacked near her residence.

The assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds at her, killing her on the spot before fleeing the scene.

Police reached the location soon after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation.

During the preliminary examination, officers recovered four spent bullet casings from the crime scene.

Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the District Investigation Unit (DIU) were also called in to collect forensic evidence and assist in the probe.

Preliminary findings indicate that the student may have been struck by three bullets, although officials said the exact number of gunshot injuries will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. Her body has been sent for an autopsy.

Sadar-1 SDPO Sanjay Kumar Pandey described the incident as a heinous crime and said the investigation is being conducted on a priority basis.

He revealed that information provided by the victim's family has helped police identify a suspect, and raids are underway to apprehend the accused.

According to the SDPO, the family has also shared important details regarding a possible motive behind the murder, and investigators are pursuing all available leads.

However, he clarified that the exact number of assailants is yet to be established and remains part of the ongoing investigation.

To ensure a swift and thorough probe, the district police are constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Officials said the investigation is being carried out using both scientific and technical evidence, with efforts focused on identifying and arresting all those involved in the killing.

--IANS

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