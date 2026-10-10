October 10, 2026 10:52 AM हिंदी

Delhi protest: Train cancellations disrupt passengers' travel plans

CJP protest: Train cancellations disrupt passengers' travel plans in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Several trains were cancelled amid unprecedented security arrangements for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national Capital, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling to different destinations on Saturday.

Passengers at railway stations reported difficulties due to the cancellations, with some being forced to change their travel plans at short notice.

A passenger told IANS, "Trains have been cancelled today. These include trains running via Jaunpur, such as the Tapti Ganga and Kashi Vishwanath Express. They have been cancelled. Now, I will travel from here to Lucknow and change trains there. If I don't get a train, I will take a bus. I was not aware that today's trains had been cancelled."

Another passenger, who had travelled from Gujarat, said he faced difficulties while trying to reach Ghaziabad.

"I came from Gujarat and had to go to Ghaziabad, but my ticket was for New Delhi. I thought I would get off at Hazrat Nizamuddin and catch a local train to Ghaziabad. However, when I got off at Nizamuddin, no trains were available. I had to take a rickshaw to reach New Delhi, but there were no trains from here either," he said.

However, some passengers reported a smooth journey, with trains arriving at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on time.

A passenger said, "We didn't face any problems. We travelled very comfortably by train. There was some apprehension at night, but we were allowed to enter easily in the morning, so there was no problem. People were afraid that if they reached Delhi, they might be stopped or something else could happen. That fear was there, but it is no longer there."

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Delhi ahead of the protest. Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed at railway stations and other sensitive locations. Police personnel are conducting security patrols, while drones are being used to monitor the situation.

Amid the protest, some citizens also expressed support for the Delhi Police.

Speaking to IANS, a cyclist who identified himself as an environmentalist and marathon runner said he had decided to head towards Jantar Mantar after learning about the protest.

He said he intended to join the Delhi Police in keeping the national Capital clean and free of what he described as "cockroaches, flies and mosquitoes", using the terms to refer to the CJP protesters.

The protest and the heightened security arrangements have affected transport operations and prompted authorities to remain on alert across the capital.

--IANS

jk/rad

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