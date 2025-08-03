Chunky Panday celebrates Friendship Day with his school squad

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday is celebrating Friendship Day with his school gang. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures from his reunion with his friends from St Andrews.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen having a great time as he shared laughs and some unforgettable moments with his friends.

He wrote in the caption. “ With all my schoolmates, the Andrean Boys. A night of Biryani, Booze and Bull****. Love these guys. St Andrews class of 1978. Thanks Robin K for hosting us”.

Chunky was born into a medical elite family, his parents were doctors, with his father Sharad Panday being a renonwned heart surgeon, who came up with mitral valve replacement in India.

Meanwhile, Chunky’s nephew Ahaan Panday has emerged as a Bollywood star with the release of his debut film ‘Saiyaara’. The film witnessed a terrific opening collecting INR 21.5 crore in India. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, opened to a third figure of ‘Saiyaara’ at INR 7.25 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had pushed its release date after witnessing the storm unleashed by ‘Saiyaara’ at the box-office. However, it still couldn’t capitalise on the delayed release.

‘Saiyaara’ has done to this generation what ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ did to the millenials or ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ did to Generation X with its debutants.

Earlier, Mohit Suri, who has directed ‘Saiyaara’, had shared that owing to the film’s success, he has not been able to give time to his family. His evenings are spent tracking the numbers, occupancy and the footfall in theatre for the evening shows of his film.

Naturally, his wife, actress Udita Goswami has some complaints about him being superbusy. But it’s a nice feeling to have.

He told IANS, “Every evening I sit with my phone from 6 o'clock to 9 o'clock because I know the evening shows get over and I wait for people to call but everyone's calling, they're calling up crying and to hear their response. I don't know, forget myself, I don't know when there'll be a film like this where people will get so much love and I think that's just something very special”.

The film is now inching towards the INR 300 crore mark, a first for Mohit and the industry with regards to its debutants.

--IANS

aa/