Chris Hemsworth cherishes moments of surfing with kids: I’ll never take it for granted

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Australian star Chris Hemsworth has talked about his “amazing” surf trip with his children India, Sasha and Tristan and said that it has always been his “big dream” to chase some surf with them.

Hemsworth, who shares his children with model-wife Elsa Pataky, took to Instagram to share a slice of his holiday. The glimpse featured pictures and videos of him surfing with his children and jumping into the water.

For the caption, Hemsworth wrote: “Another amazing surf trip with my kids. Always a big dream of mine to be able to check the forecast, pack the bags and Chase some surf with them. I’ll never take it for granted.”

The actor added: “It felt like overnight things went from me teaching them to surf to them making me feel completely inadequate as they dominate the lineup with such confidence!”

The actor had earlier revealed the key to his over-a-decade-long marriage with model wife Elsa Pataky and said that it is honesty, which keeps it alive.

Speaking about the secret behind their 16-year romance, Hemsworth told people.com: "There's an honesty, the north star of truth, that you're going to get with Elsa. I can show something to a bunch of other people, and they might be like, 'Oh, great work,' but Elsa will tell me if it sucks."

Pataky added: "I'll tell him, 'That's actually not funny. It doesn't work.'"

Hemsworth said that "critical sort of assessment" means Pataky "knows who I am, and we know what each other can do".

The star rose to prominence starring in the show Home and Away before kickstarting his career in Hollywood. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth starred as Thor in the 2011 film of the same name and reprised the role in several subsequent installments.

Hemsworth’s filmography boasts of gems such as Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Red Dawn, Blackhat, Men in Black: International, Extraction, A Perfect Getaway, Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods Rush, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Transformers One.

He was recently seen in Crime 101, based on the 2020 novella by Don Winslow. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

--IANS

dc/