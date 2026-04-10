April 10, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

Chitrangda Singh's Twitter account hacked: Ignore any recent activity

Chitrangda Singh's Twitter account hacked: Ignore any recent activity

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh has informed through her latest social media post that her account on X (Earlier known as Twitter) has been hacked.

The 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' actress further revealed that they are in the process of retrieving her account. Until then, she has requested the netizens to ignore any recent activity or messages from her handle.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Chitrangda wrote, "Hi everyone, my account on Twitter has been hacked. We are in the process of retrieving the same. Please ignore any recent activity or messages from it until it's resolved. Thank you (sic)."

Talking about her professional commitments, Chitrangda will next be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in "Maatrubhumi", which was previously called "Battle of Galwan".

Earlier, talking about being a part of the much-awaited drama, she termed the experience as "truly special".

She took to her official Instagram handle and penned a note expressing her gratitude for being a part of the war drama.

"Posted @withregram • @skfilmsofficial Simplicity and Elegance personified...Welcoming @chitrangda to the Battle Of Galwan team Thank you so much for making me part of this .. it is truly special ! I look forward to working with the whole team," she went on to write on the photo-sharing app.

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, "Maatrubhumi" is a cinematic adaptation of the real-life events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The drama will reportedly share the tale of Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regiment,who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The core cast of the movie also includes Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in prominent roles, along with others.

--IANS

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