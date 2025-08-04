August 04, 2025 7:46 PM हिंदी

Chitrangda Singh calls her next project a rooted story of courage

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will be next seen in the Salman Khan-starrer film, has called the film a story of courage, which is rooted and real.

The film, which is based on real-life events, has deep roots in military history. What makes it even more special is the scale and intent of the project. With Salman leading the cast, the film is bound to command attention but for Chitrangda, it’s the emotional and thematic depth that drew her in.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “It’s a story of bravery and courage. Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal”.

She further mentioned, “This isn’t just about the spectacle. It’s meaningful. It’s rooted. It’s real”. There’s a sense of pride in her voice a connection that goes beyond a typical role. She sees it as a way of honoring the real heroes, of bringing forgotten or lesser-known stories into the mainstream.

She also spoke about her experience of working with Salman Khan, as she said, “Everything he’s part of becomes massive. Whether you’re an actor or technician, it all scales up. It’s the kind of story that deserves to be told. And I’m just happy I get to be part of telling it”.

Earlier, the actress had spoken about her experience of working with director Honey Trehan in ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’. The actress had shared that she had to give 28 retakes for a shot in ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’.

The actress earlier said, “Usually my second or third take is an okay take. We do it more sometimes. But usually my second or third take is the best or okay take. But the film that I have just done ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’ with Honey Trehan, I have never taken so many takes in my life. I think it was a very challenging role and Honey is a very demanding director”.

She further mentioned, “So I think I have given almost 28 takes for one shot. Yes, for the first time in my life. But I am so happy because I think my performance has improved a lot”.

The actress also shared that stories based on real life inspire her as an artist. She feels such stories are important to tell as they open up a new world for the audience.

