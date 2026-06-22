Chiranjeevi's #Mega158 unit begins second schedule in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) The makers of director Bobby Kolli's upcoming action entertainer, tentatively being referred to as #Mega158 and featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, on Monday announced that the unit of the film had begun its second schedule of filming in Hyderabad.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, KVN Productions, the production house producing the film, wrote, "From the picturesque locales of Pollachi to an explosive new chapter. #MEGA158 Second Schedule Begins in Hyderabad and progressing at a blazing pace, where MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets is turning every shot into a spectacle and every scene into a celebration. #ChiruBobby2 - THE BLOODY BENCHMARK. A @dirbobby film. Produced by #VenkatKNarayana @KvnProductions."

For the unaware, only recently, the unit had wrapped up its first schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to his X timeline on Thursday last week to announce the completion of the film's first schedule, director Bobby Kolli had said,"An electrifying schedule of #Mega158 has been successfully completed in Pollachi, some spectacular moments that are shaping up beautifully. More exciting updates on the way... #ChiruBobby2 Produced by #VenkatKNarayana @KvnProductions Megastar @KChiruTweets #AnaswaraRajan @Nivetha_Tweets @MusicThaman @vijaykartikdop @AntonyLRuben @artkolla @LohithNK01 @saranyapotla."

The schedule in Pollachi had only begun the week before last. Megastar Chiranjeevi and the main cast members of the film had participated in this schedule during which key scenes of the film were shot.

Actress Anaswara Rajan was recently welcomed on board the unit of the film by its makers.

The makers have already announced that ace music director Thaman will be scoring music for this film and that popular cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, known for his impressive work in films like 'Jailer', 'Daaku Maharaj', and the upcoming 'Jailer 2', will be its cinematographer.

Art direction for the film is being handled by Kolla Avinash and editing is by Antony Ruben.

The film has been in the news ever since the time it was first announced on Chiranjeevi's birthday last year. Only recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi had released a video that showed him sweating it out in the gym to get into shape for the role he plays in the eagerly awaited film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the video, Chiranjeevi had said, "Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits… Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st."

Megastar Chiranjeevi is joining forces once again with successful filmmaker Bobby Kolli for a high-voltage entertainer backed by the prestigious KVN Productions and produced by Venkat K Narayana.

The footage Chiranjeevi shared showed him pushing boundaries with relentless intensity. It gave an indication of the transformative effort the star was investing to achieve a powerful new look for the role.

The poster released by the makers to announce the project had an axe splitting a wall open, with traces of blood seen in the cracks on the wall. The poster had the tagline "The blade that set the bloody benchmark.’

This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya'.

--IANS

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