March 26, 2026 1:11 PM हिंदी

Chiranjeevi thanks doctor who operated on Ram Charan's eyelid; says his 'craftsmanship made all the difference'

Chiranjeevi thanks doctor who operated on Ram Charan's eyelid; says his 'craftsmanship made all the difference' (Photo Credit: Chiranjeevi/X)

Hyderabad, March 26 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi has now penned a note of gratitude to Dr Sudhakar Prasad, the doctor who skillfully performed a timely surgery on actor Ram Charan's eyelid to heal him, saying Sudhakar Prasad's craftsmanship had made all the difference and that they were truly grateful to him.

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of Dr Sudhakar Prasad, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Dr. Sudhakar Prasad garu, Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise. Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful. Thank you."

It may be recalled that actor Ram Charan had to undergo a slight procedure to treat a minor injury he had sustained to his left eye on the sets of 'Peddi' on Wednesday.

The makers of the film chose to issue a clarification that actor Ram Charan was now fine and that he would resume filming from Thursday as usual.

In a statement, the makers of the film on Wednesday said, "We'd like to clarify the recent discussions regarding a small incident on the sets of 'Peddi'. We want to reassure everyone that Ram Charan Garu is perfectly fine and in good health. He experienced a minor injury to his left eye while on set, and a slight procedure was carried out. He is set to resume shooting tomorrow without any interruptions to the filming schedule."

The makers further added, "We appreciate everyone's concern, but there is no need for alarm. Everything is well-managed, and the production is progressing smoothly."

'Peddi', which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

The film brings together a strong cast with Ramcharan and Janhvi Kapoor playing the lead. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.

For the unaware, the film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is slated to hit screens on April 30 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

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