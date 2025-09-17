September 17, 2025 1:08 PM हिंदी

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Top Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Vijay Deverakonda have greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Chiranjeevi, who is also a former union minister, took to 'X' to extend his best wishes to PM Modi.

"Wishing you good health, strength and wisdom to keep leading Bharat towards greater heights of progress & glory," wrote Chiranjeevi.

Vijay Deverakonda also extended his greetings to PM Modi. "One powerhouse of a man, filled with energy and always on a mission. May you be healthy and filled with energy for many, many more years, sir. Biggest hugs and my respects," posted Deverakonda.

Earlier, popular actor Nagarjuna Akkineni shared MyModiStory on 'X'.

"I look back at my very first meeting with him in 2014 - a moment of inspiration, kindness and life lessons. Wishing him an early happy birthday with prayers for his good health & continued leadership," wrote Nagarjuna

In his video message, the actor said that he feels it is an honour to speak about the Prime Minister. He recalled his first meeting with PM Modi in 2014 in Gandhinagar. Nagarjuna said he was an admirer of what Narendra Modi did for Gujarat as the Chief Minister of that State.

"PM Modi told me to always keep that humility. He said humility and empathy are for human beings. This was my takeaway from that meeting in Gandhinagar," said the actor.

Nagarjuna said this meeting was triggered by PM Modi. "In his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, he mentioned my father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He called him one of the legends of Indian cinema."

Expressing his best wishes for PM Modi, the actor was all praise for the Prime Minister and said that the latter made many sacrifices in his personal life to make India great.

--IANS

ms/svn

