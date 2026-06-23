Chiranjeevi: Films like Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaram', with diversity and women in the lead, are needed for the Telugu film industry

Hyderabad, June 23 (IANS) Congratulating actress Samantha and the unit of her successful film 'Maa Inti Bangaram', Megastar Chiranjeevi on Tuesday observed that films like 'Maa Inti Bangaram', with diversity and women in the lead, were needed for the Telugu film industry.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a congratulatory post to Samantha, who not only played the lead but also produced the film, Chiranjeevi in Telugu said 'Maa Inti Bangaram' felt very interesting.

He pointed that the film had blended action and emotions beautifully within the backdrop of a joint family and that director Nandini Reddy had brought it to life with her unique style, making it highly entertaining.

The Megastar, who also praised Samantha's acting in the film, said the action scenes in a saree, in particular, were captivating.

"Films like this, with diversity and women in the lead, are needed for the Telugu film industry. Heartfelt congratulations to Samantha, Nandini Reddy, Raj, and the entire film team for this success," he wrote in Telugu. The Telugu superstar also expressed his best wishes to the couple Samantha and Raj, who, he said, were welcoming a new chapter in their lives.

For the unaware, 'Maa Inti Bangaram' reportedly grossed over Rs 13.15 crore worldwide on its first day, leading its producer Samantha to pen a note of happiness. In her note, Samantha had expressed delight at how women had contributed so heavily to the film's opening day's collections.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the note, the actress had said, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release."

She went on to say, "The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered!Tra-la-laaaaaa."

The actress had only recently disclosed that it was the "resilience" of the character she portrayed in the film that made her fall absolutely in love with it.

Interestingly, the actress also went on to name Swarna (her character in Maa Inti Bangaram) as being the closest to the real Samantha among all the characters she had played in Telugu films.

The actress, who was asked at a press conference about the action sequences in the film being realistic, had responded saying, "If you see in the film, there are no slow motion sequences, no flying shots, no build up shots. It's extremely realistic. It's real punches. I too have suffered blows. I've bled. They are extremely realistic action sequences. I did all the action sequences myself. That is why everybody likes the action and it looks like I did it."

--IANS

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