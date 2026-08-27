August 27, 2026 3:54 PM हिंदी

Chiranjeevi calls Ravi Teja's performance in 'Irumudi' "phenomenal"

Chiranjeevi calls Ravi Teja's performance in 'Irumudi'

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Telugu star Chiranjeevi on Thursday wholeheartedly congratulated actor Ravi Teja and his whole team of Irumudi for the film's blockbuster success even as he termed Ravi Teja's peformance in the film as "phenomenal".

Taking to his X timeline, the Mega Star wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to my dear brother Ravi on the blockbuster success of #Irumudi. Thoroughly enjoyed the film from beginning to end. What a phenomenal performance @RaviTeja_offl, you carried Trinadh character entirely on your shoulders."

The top star from the Telugu film industry also had words of praise for the film's director Shiva Nirvana and child artiste Nakshathra, who played Ravi Teja's daughter in the film.

He wrote, "Director @ShivaNirvana, you have done a wonderful job presenting the film with such depth and emotion. Blessings to #BabyNakshathra for a very bright future, My warm congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and to producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar of @MythriOfficial, on this well-deserved success."

The makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, were quick to respond to Chiranjeevi's congratulatory post. The production house responded, saying, "Thank you so much, Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu. To get such beautiful appreciation from you means the world to the team of #Irumudi."

For the unaware, Irumudi, which was a film that combined the genres of devotion, family drama and thriller, hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year.

The film, which featured Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, went on to set the cash registers ringing. Irumudi's collections went past the Rs 100 crore mark on August 25, making it one of the biggest successes in Telugu cinema this year.

The film, which happened to be Ravi Teja's 77th film, was being tentatively referred to as #RT77 until it was titled 'Irumudi'. The title 'Irumudi' carries deep spiritual significance, as it symbolizes a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa.

--IANS

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