EAM Jaishankar meets Ghana's FM to boost strategic ties in trade, defence, and technology

Accra, Oct 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to discuss key strategies for advancing the comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

Highlighting their historic solidarity and shared development aspirations as Global South partners, the two leaders focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across trade, investments, development assistance, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, and technology.

“Held wide ranging discussions with Foreign Minister @S_OkudzetoAblak of Ghana. As Global South partners, both India and Ghana share common development aspirations and historic solidarity. Discussed advancing our Comprehensive Partnership in trade, investments, development, pharmaceuticals, capacity building, defence, technology and people to people domains. Also spoke about advancing our multilateral cooperation and deepening India’s engagement with the African Union and ECOWAS,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Ghana earlier on Tuesday as India looks forward to productive engagements to advance partnership between New Delhi and Accra.

“Delighted to arrive in Accra, Ghana today. Appreciate the warm welcome by FM Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Comprehensive Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Foreign Ministry of Ghana stated that EAM Jaishankar's visit will provide an opportunity for the two countries to renew their bond of solidarity and shared values.

“The Minister of External Affairs of India, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will pay an Official visit to Ghana from 6th to 7th October 2026 at the invitation of Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Ghana looks forward to hosting His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar on this historic visit, which will afford the two countries the opportunity to renew their inseparable bond of solidarity and shared values,” the ministry stated.

“During the visit, Ghana and India will hold discussions that will advance their relations in pharmaceutical development within the framework of President (John Dramani) Mahama’s Accra Reset philosophy; deepening agricultural cooperation in mechanisation and value addition; support for President Mahama’s industrialisation and job creation agenda; and expanding scholarships and IT partnerships,” it added.

After Ghana, EAM Jaishankar will travel to Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia during his five-day official visit aimed at deepening India’s bilateral partnership with the three African nations.

--IANS

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