‘From public service to national service’: CM Yogi congratulates PM Modi on completing 25 ‘glorious years’ in governance

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as the head of a government, describing the milestone as a moment of immense joy and highlighting his commitment to public service and the principle of ‘Nation First’.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said: “The completion of 25 glorious years as Head of the Government by the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who has made 'From Public Service to National Service' the motto of his life and remains ceaselessly dedicated to elevating India's identity, pride, and honor to new heights, is a moment of immense joy for all of us.”

He further said that PM Modi’s 25 years in public office reflected “an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership, and the spirit of 'Nation First'”.

“The Prime Minister's life inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant, and strong India,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

"Through his hard work, PM Modi's glorious journey has enabled us all to witness a new Bharat, a Bharat we are all proud of, a Bharat that is safe, and a Bharat that has prepared itself to look the world in the eye," he said in a video message.

CM Yogi also extended his greetings to PM Modi on the milestone, saying: “Heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister on completing 25 glorious years on this unrelenting path of national service.”

Prime Minister Modi completed 25 years as the head of a government on October 7, marking a political journey that began with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

PM Modi took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and served in the post until May 2014. He subsequently became Prime Minister in May 2014 and has continued in the position since then.

His political rise had begun much earlier through organisational work in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP. In 1987, he became General Secretary of the BJP’s Gujarat unit. His organisational role expanded after the BJP’s 1995 Gujarat Assembly victory, following which he was appointed the party’s National Secretary and moved to New Delhi, where he was given responsibility for several northern states. In 1998, he became BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), one of the party’s key organisational positions.

In October 2001, PM Modi was chosen to replace Keshubhai Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister at a difficult time for the state, which was still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Bhuj earthquake as well as political and administrative challenges. He remained Chief Minister until 2014 before moving to national politics.

Over the 25-year period, governance under PM Modi has placed considerable emphasis on implementation and delivery of government schemes, with technology and digital governance becoming important components of public administration. The World Bank has also noted substantial changes in India’s development indicators, including a fall in extreme poverty from an estimated 16.2 per cent in 2011-12 to 2.3 per cent in 2022-23, alongside expansion in infrastructure and access to basic services.

PM Modi’s tenure has also been marked by an expanded international profile for India, with the government pursuing greater diplomatic engagement, stronger relations with major powers and a prominent role for India in the Global South.

--IANS

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