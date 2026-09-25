Will not defend anyone; Election Commission must address concerns: Chirag Paswan

Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Amid protests in Patna demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the ongoing political controversy surrounding the Election Commission, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said the poll panel, as an independent constitutional institution, should address questions being raised against it.

Responding to questions about the controversy, Paswan said he would not defend anyone merely because he was part of the government.

“I don't know. As part of the government, I will not defend anyone. The Election Commission is an independent constitutional institution. If questions are being raised about the Commission, I believe it is the responsibility of the Election Commission - and especially the CEC - to firmly present his side,” Paswan said.

He said he was not overly concerned about the Opposition's political statements and maintained that raising allegations against the government and institutions was part of the Opposition's political role.

“I am not overly concerned about what the Opposition says or does not say. Engaging in politics is the Opposition's job; if they don't make allegations, how will they pursue their politics?” he said.

However, Paswan said the Election Commission should not respond merely to satisfy the Opposition. Instead, he said, the poll panel should communicate with the public and address the concerns being raised.

“The CEC should not act merely to appease the Opposition; instead, the Commission should take the public into confidence. That is the beauty of democracy,” Paswan said.

Meanwhile, Congress workers took to the streets in Patna demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest march, led by Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram, was stopped near the gate of the Secretariat police station as police deployed barricades to prevent the protesters from moving ahead.

A large number of party workers raised slogans during the demonstration.

Security personnel were deployed in the area, and administrative action was taken to contain the protest.

The protesters remained at the spot despite being stopped by the barricades.

At one point, the water cannon deployed by the administration ran out of water, but the Congress workers continued their demonstration and remained firm on their demands.

The protest comes amid a wider political confrontation over the functioning of the Election Commission, with Opposition parties raising questions about the poll body's decisions and demanding greater accountability.

--IANS

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