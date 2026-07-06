July 06, 2026 9:26 PM हिंदी

China’s missile test from nuclear sub sparks concerns from several nations

China’s missile test from nuclear sub sparks concerns from several nations (File Image)

Tokyo, July 6 (IANS) The Chinese Military on Monday said that a nuclear-powered submarine successfully test-fired a missile toward the Pacific, which triggered concerns from several nations in the region, Japanese media reported.

According to Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara, the projectile did not fly over Japan's territory or its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and the Japanese government was also notified in advance regarding a ballistic missile launch from China.

However, Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara criticised China for "continuously increasing its defence spending at a high rate without sufficient transparency and expanding its nuclear missile capabilities, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, rapidly and extensively," Kyodo News reported.

He also informed that no Japanese vessels or planes were damaged while expressing concern over the launch and vowing that Japan will remain vigilant.

After being informed by China around 11:30 am regarding the missile test, Japan demanded that China “rethink” the missile firing so as not to threaten Japan’s security and conveyed serious concern about intensifying military activities, the Japanese government said.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office condemned the launch, saying Beijing had "sought to intimidate the international community" through the test-firing and that the missile launch undermines international peace and stability.

Taiwan's Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo urged China to "exercise restraint, abide by the rules-based international order and immediately cease its irresponsible unilateral actions," Kyodo News reported.

Australia and New Zealand also responded to the missile test. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the launch "destabilising to the region," while New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said his country is "deeply concerned" by the launch of nuclear-capable weapons.

Peters emphasised that the launch appeared to be part of a "recurring pattern by China" following Beijing’s 2024 test-firing of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) into the South Pacific.

–IANS

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