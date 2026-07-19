China's missile test came while US engaged in war: Report

Wellington, July 19 (IANS) The timing of the recent nuclear-capable missile launch from a Chinese submarine deserves more scrutiny than it has received, said a report noting that the US has been distracted by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"The test's timing deserves more scrutiny than it has received. Since late February, the United States has been at war with Iran, a conflict that escalated further in the very week of China's launch, with Washington striking dozens of Iranian targets after attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. American attention, military assets and diplomatic capital have been absorbed by the Gulf for months," said a report from Asia Media Centre, a resource hub for New Zealand journalists to access expertise and contextual information on Asia.

The author Divya Malhotra argued that the West Asia war does not prove China’s test to be opportunistic, and that Beijing also insists that the timing reflects its annual training calendar.

"But the demonstration landed at a moment when the one power capable of a serious response to Chinese nuclear signalling was least able to devote sustained attention to it, a data point regional planners in Tokyo, Canberra and New Delhi are unlikely to have missed," noted Malhotra.

According to her, "None of this diminishes the Pacific's stake in the story. A missile landing inside the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone remains, first and foremost, an event in New Zealand's own strategic neighbourhood, and the region's deepening nuclear instability was already a matter of concern well before this test occurred."

The report noted that this is not an isolated event and recalled China’s September 2024 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) test into the Pacific, which was the first one in international waters in 44 years, followed by a rapid sequence of silo-based ICBM launches in December 2024.

"Together, these episodes describe a state moving from a minimal, opaque deterrent toward one that is larger, more redundant, and increasingly comfortable demonstrating itself in public," said the report.

According to Malhotra, this launch shows a pattern in which China is increasingly willing to openly validate its arsenal, rather than developing it in secrecy.

"Set against China's wider submarine build-out, the test looks less like a one-off demonstration and more like a deliberate step toward continuous at-sea deterrence, the kind of standing, always-on undersea patrol long practised by the United States, France and the United Kingdom," the report emphasised.

–IANS

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