China trails US in AI race, says Bessent

Washington, May 29 (IANS) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared the United States the world's leading artificial intelligence power, arguing that China remains significantly behind as Washington seeks to maintain its technological edge in one of the most consequential strategic competitions of the century.

"The US is the AI leader in the world," Bessent said during a White House briefing.

"We're an AI superpower. China is second, they are trailing substantially."

The remarks reflect the Trump administration's broader view that technological leadership is increasingly central to national security, economic growth and geopolitical influence.

Bessent said the administration was working closely with leading American AI companies as policymakers seek to strike a balance between innovation and safeguards.

"We're working very closely with the large language labs. They've been excellent partners," he said.

"We are going to get a solution that solves for the maximum calculus."

His comments came in response to questions about risks posed by advanced AI models and whether additional government measures may be needed to protect critical infrastructure and the financial system.

Rather than signalling tougher restrictions, Bessent emphasised the importance of preserving America's lead while addressing safety concerns.

"What we want to do -- the US is the AI leader in the world," he said.

"We are working on the exact calculus between innovation and safety, and we want to optimise for that."

The administration's approach appears aimed at encouraging continued investment and technological development while avoiding regulatory measures that could slow innovation.

Bessent also highlighted cooperation between the federal government and major AI developers.

"We have great collaboration between all of the labs that have the large language models, but between the US government and the labs," he said.

His remarks underscore how AI has become a central front in the broader strategic rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

American officials increasingly view leadership in artificial intelligence as critical not only for economic competitiveness but also for military capabilities, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and future productivity growth.

The debate has intensified as governments around the world grapple with how to regulate increasingly powerful AI systems while ensuring that domestic companies remain globally competitive.

The United States and China are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced computing infrastructure, with both nations seeking to secure leadership in technologies expected to shape the global economy for decades.

--IANS

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