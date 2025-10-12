October 12, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

China tightens hold on Africa to exploit rare earths sector  

China tightens hold on Africa to exploit rare earths sector  

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) China is further strengthening its dominance in the rare earth elements sector by making deeper inroads into African countries, which are rich in critical minerals like cobalt, lithium, and nickel, vital for the production of batteries, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technologies.

However, Chinese investment projects have faced criticism regarding worker exploitation, lack of transparency, and for using primarily local Chinese labour instead of hiring local workers.

China's investments aim to strengthen its geopolitical influence and its high-tech manufacturing sector.

It has been using its infrastructure model of constructing roads and railways to get long-term mining rights. Finance is another potent instrument that Beijing uses to establish its foothold in African countries. Chinese loans to African governments and state-owned companies have surpassed a whopping $152 billion, with Angola accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the total, according to media reports.

Reports indicate that Chinese companies have invested nearly 8 billion in mining projects in Africa. Chinese investments in African rare earth minerals are driven by demand from China's own economy and global clean energy needs, securing supply for its high-tech industries through direct investments in mines and financing. Africa is becoming a crucial source of raw materials, with countries like Tanzania poised to become major exporters to Chinese processors.

Chinese companies invest heavily in African mines and processing facilities to secure a stable and long-term supply of rare earth elements (REEs) and other critical minerals essential for modern technology.

Many projects are in different stages of development, with some expected to begin production in the coming years, which will significantly increase the continent's output. Some examples include projects in Namibia, Malawi, Angola, Tanzania, and South Africa.

While Africa's mining output is growing, China's dominance lies in the processing and refining stages of the rare earth value chain, controlling a significant majority of global supply.

Chinese firms have also been accused of corrupt practices.

Namibia presents a typical case where Xinfeng Investments, a firm owned by Chinese interests, is accused of acquiring its Uis lithium mine through corrupt practices, utilising permits meant for small-scale miners.

Africa is becoming a significant new source of raw, rare earth ores for China and Western processors alike. The continent has an opportunity to leverage these resources for its own development, though challenges such as the growing Chinese influence remain in moving up the value chain beyond raw material export.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Toofans script dominant 3-0 win over Calicut Heroes in Prime Volleyball League 2025 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Delhi Toofans script dominant 3-0 win over Calicut Heroes

Nepal’s former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara arrested on gold smuggling charge

Nepal’s former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara arrested on gold smuggling charge

CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 1,541cr under 'Ladli Behna Yojana'; promises Rs 1,500 monthly aid post Diwali

CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 1,541cr under 'Ladli Behna Yojana'; promises Rs 1,500 monthly aid post Diwali

2nd Test: Surprising that India went back to bowl, wicket still very good to bat, says Pierre

2nd Test: Surprising that India went back to bowl, wicket still very good to bat, says Pierre

2nd Test: Kuldeep has element of danger compared to finger spinners, says ten Doeschate

2nd Test: Kuldeep has element of danger compared to finger spinners, says ten Doeschate

Pakistan judiciary's independence under siege from constitutional engineering, political interference: Report

Pak judiciary's independence under siege from constitutional engineering, political interference: Report

Yunus by undermining military's morale seeks to complete conquest of state through terror masked as law: Report

By undermining military's morale, Yunus seeks to complete conquest of state through terror masked as law: Report

Chloe Zhao reveals the areas of improvement for Hollywood

Chloe Zhao reveals the areas of improvement for Hollywood

2nd Test: Discussion was there on batting again, wicket has slowed down even more, says ten Doeschate

2nd Test: Discussion was there on batting again, wicket has slowed down even more, says ten Doeschate

Bihar polls: NDA camp finalises seat-sharing; BJP and JD-U to contest 101 seats each

Bihar polls: NDA camp finalises seat-sharing; BJP and JD-U to contest 101 seats each