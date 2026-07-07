July 07, 2026 7:03 AM हिंदी

China missile test draws US warning

China missile test draws US warning

Washington, July 7 (IANS) The United States expressed concern after China conducted a submarine-launched intercontinental-range ballistic missile test into the southern Pacific Ocean, saying Beijing's expanding nuclear arsenal runs counter to global efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation.

The United States had monitored China's launch of "an unarmed intercontinental-range ballistic missile" from a submarine, which landed in the southern Pacific Ocean said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

"At a time when the United States is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite," Pigott said.

He said Beijing's "rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world."

The statement urged China to enter formal arms control discussions and improve transparency around long-range missile launches.

"We continue to urge China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularised notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches consistent with commitments made by all other P5 members," Pigott said.

The United States also reaffirmed its security commitments across the Indo-Pacific.

"The United States remains steadfast in our defence commitments to our allies and partners," the statement added.

The US statement came after China publicly acknowledged launching an unarmed long-range ballistic missile carrying a dummy warhead from a submarine into the Pacific Ocean. According to Chinese authorities, the missile landed in a designated area after advance notification to relevant countries. The launch marked a rare public demonstration of China's sea-based strategic missile capability.

Regional governments reacted with concern.

New Zealand described the launch as an "unwelcome and concerning development", while Australia called it "destabilising to the region". Japan also voiced concern over what it described as the intensification of China's military activities.

--IANS

lkj/rs

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