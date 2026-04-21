China link seen in Iranian cargo ship seized by US forces: Report

Washington, April 21 (IANS) The Iranian cargo ship seized by US forces in the Gulf of Oman was part of a fleet linked to Chinese ports and suspected supply routes, a media report said.

The M/V Touska, an Iranian-flagged container vessel, is tied to a network of ships that frequently sail to China and have been linked to transporting materials with potential military use, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The ship was intercepted after attempting to breach a US naval blockade and was later boarded by American forces following warning shots that disabled its engine, according to reports.

Shipping data cited by The Wall Street Journal showed the vessel had visited the southern Chinese port of Zhuhai twice in the weeks before it was seized.

The Touska is controlled by a sanctioned Iranian company accused of transporting items for Tehran’s ballistic missile programme, the report said.

US officials have not disclosed what the ship was carrying. Analysts said the attempt to cross an active blockade suggests the cargo may have been important.

“It must have been worth the risk to try to run the blockade, but they chose poorly,” Charlie Brown, a former US Navy officer, told The Wall Street Journal.

Separate reporting by Fox News Digital said the vessel had travelled through Southeast Asia and Chinese ports before heading toward Iran. Maritime security sources cited in the report said the cargo may have been “dual-use,” meaning it could serve civilian or military purposes.

The ship had last docked in Port Klang, Malaysia, before moving toward the Strait of Hormuz, where it was intercepted near Iranian waters, according to US officials cited by Fox News Digital.

Experts say such routes are often used to mask cargo origins. Waters near Southeast Asia are known for ship-to-ship transfers that make tracking shipments difficult.

China has said it does not supply arms to Iran and maintains controls on exports of dual-use goods. But it does not recognise US sanctions on Tehran.

Beijing has expressed concern about the seizure and called for restraint, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The case highlights how the Iran conflict is linked to global trade networks. US officials have expanded enforcement of a maritime blockade targeting vessels suspected of carrying prohibited goods.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key route for global energy supplies. Disruptions linked to the conflict have already raised concerns about shipping and oil markets.

Iran has long relied on trade ties with countries including China to manage the impact of sanctions. Those links have become more important as pressure from Washington has increased.

--IANS

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