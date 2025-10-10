China exploits fragile environments and ignores voices of local communities: Report

Beijing, Oct 10 (IANS) China, which plays the responsible stakeholder abroad, exploits fragile environments and ignores the voices of local communities at home, particularly in occupied territories like Tibet, a report has detailed.

A report in UK-based newspaper for British Asians, Asian Lite, highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his recent address at United Nations General Assembly, pledged that China - responsible for 30 per cent of global emissions - would reduce emissions by 7-10 per cent by 2035.

Recently, the skies above Shigatse plateau in Tibet lit up with multi-coloured dragon-shaped fireworks display held by a Chinese-owned outdoor brand and pyrotechnics artist. The show, called "Rising Dragon" aimed to pay artistic tribute to mountain culture faced backlash, noted Sakariya Kareem while writing in Asian Lite.

The writer cited the environmental risks of holding a high-altitude fireworks, display in one of world's most fragile ecosystems.

"Tibet is one of the most delicate ecosystems on Earth also known as the 'Third Pole.' Its glaciers feed Asia’s great rivers, sustaining nearly two billion people downstream. Yet Cai’s dragon display, staged at 5,500 metres, blasted noise, smoke, and chemical residues into the sky. A local environmental official said that the event did not require review because it used 'eco-friendly' materials and that the site was outside protected areas. But the Arc’teryx publicity campaign quickly faced strong criticism on Chinese social media, leading officials in Shigatse, to initiate an investigation. Environmental experts also debunked these reassurances, noting that decomposition is painfully slow at high altitudes, meaning toxic debris could linger for years," wrote Kareem.

"While the event was to bring awareness to the Tibetan culture, it brought the reality of neglect and disregard to the fore, as the Party (CPC) continues to use Tibet’s strategic location for military gains and its unique landscape for boosting tourism. All the while the actual Tibetan people suffer from lack of basic rights and opportunities. The fact that the Tibetan Plateau is not an aesthetic backdrop that one can redecorate at will, is lost on the Chinese government and the Party," it added.

China has pushed robust hydropower and infrastructure initiative across plateau. An analysis revealed the area's seismic vulnerability following a devastating earthquake in Tibet that damaged reservoirs, despite the presence of numerous dams built and many more in the pipeline, sparking concerns about risks from earthquakes, landslides, and instability caused by reservoirs. Constructing large hydro projects in tectonically active, glacier-fed landscape is not just reckless but a recipe for transboundary environmental harm. Independent reports and advocacy groups have highlighted the devastating impact of China's hydropower expansion in Tibet. The event showcases China's hypocrisy in its claims to global climate leadership while using Tibet for profit, propaganda and power.

"This is the same China that remains the world’s top polluter, responsible for 30 per cent of global emissions, the China rushing to build coal plants at home even while touting renewable investments abroad. It is the same China that cloaks destructive fireworks displays and massive hydropower projects as 'paying tribute to nature' and 'celebrating culture'. The contradiction is staggering. Abroad, Beijing plays the responsible stakeholder, speaking the language of sustainability. At home, it exploits fragile environments and ignores the voices of local communities, especially in occupied regions like Tibet," the Asian Lite report stated.

