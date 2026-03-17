Child abuse cases rise alarmingly in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad, March 17 (IANS) Child abuse cases in Pakistan witnessed an eight per cent rise in 2025 reaching 3,630 incidents, local media reported while quoting figures from a report released by child protection organisation Sahil.

According to the report, on an average, over nine children faced abuse in Pakistan daily throughout last year. The data collected by Sahil revealed an upward trend in cases of child abuse, showcasing the ongoing challenges faced in ensuring the safety and protection of children in the country, Pakistan Today reported.

Apart from the overall rise in child abuse cases, the report also highlighted the increase in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) incidents in Pakistan. According to the report, GBV cases increased by 34 per cent in 2025, showcasing the need for measures required to address violence against children and vulnerable groups.

Sahil has consistently monitored and reported about child abuse cases in Pakistan, sharing insights for lawmakers and stakeholders working to protecting rights of children, Pakistan Today reported. The latest statistics highlight the need for making more efforts to ensure the well-being and security of children in Pakistan.

In February, a leading minority rights group highlighted a deeply disturbing reality in Pakistan's Punjab province, where hundreds of children have been sexually abused, noting that justice remains elusive despite registered cases and identified suspects.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), official statistics from 2025 revealed a shocking picture with 663 cases of sexual abuse registered across 45 police stations in the Faisalabad district of Punjab, involving nearly 989 suspects.

“But despite the scale of the crisis, one fact stands out: not a single accused in the cases registered during 2025 has been convicted so far. This is not just a legal failure. It is a moral and social tragedy,” the rights body stated.

The VOPM further noted that the disturbing trend persisted in January, with 57 cases of child sexual abuse reported and 76 suspects implicated, while 23 cases are still under investigation.

Asserting that Pakistani authorities are struggling to respond effectively, the rights body stated that the absence of convictions highlights serious structural flaws within Pakistan's justice system.

“Weak investigations, poor evidence collection, delayed or incomplete challans, and court backlogs continue to undermine prosecution efforts. At the same time, survivors often receive little protection or psychological support, while accountability for negligence remains limited,” the VOPM mentioned.

“When cases are mishandled, offenders stay free, and victims lose hope. Behind the figure of “663 cases” are real children, terrified families, and survivors waiting endlessly for justice. Delayed justice becomes another form of cruelty,” it emphasised.

--IANS

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