May 16, 2025 5:12 PM हिंदी

‘Chidiya’ starring Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash has a new release date

‘Chidiya’ starring Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash has a new release date

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The release of the upcoming film ‘Chidiya’ has been pushed by a week. The film, which was set to bow in cinemas on May 23, will not arrive in cinemas on May 30. The film stars Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash, Svar Kamble, and Ayush Pathak. The makers decided to shift the date by a week to give the film the breathing space it deserves.

Director Mehran Amrohi shared that the release date of the film has been pushed in order to give the film a breathing space as several films are releasing on May 23.

He said, “‘Chidiya’ is a quiet, emotional film, it’s not designed to shout for attention. With several films releasing on 23rd May, we felt it would be wiser to give our little film a fairer chance a week later. This story has waited almost a decade to reach theatres, it deserves to be discovered, not lost in the crowd”.

Chidiya follows the story of Shanu and Bua, two young brothers growing up in a Mumbai chawl, whose dream of playing badminton becomes a journey of joy, resilience, and unexpected friendships. With the help of their mother and their quirky neighbourhood, they transform a forgotten junkyard into a badminton court, armed with nothing but hope and imagination.

Producer Faqhrul Husaini of Smiley Films added, “‘Chidiya’ is a heartfelt ode to childhood, its simplicity is its strength. We wanted to ensure that audiences get the opportunity to experience this story on the big screen. With fewer films releasing on 30th May, we believe this is the right move”.

Lyrics written by Mehran Amrohi and Jitendra Joshi while written and directed by Mehran Amrohi. ‘Chidiya’ will release in selected cinemas across India on May 30, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Aaron Rai lies fourth, Akshay Bhatia Tied 29th in PGA Championship in Charlotte. Photo credit: PGA

Golf: Aaron Rai lies 4th, Bhatia Tied-29 in PGA Championship

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Spotlight on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders to secure playoffs spot in the Inian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Spotlight on Kohli as RCB host KKR to secure playoffs spot

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Mohan Babu University partners with QS top-100 Penn State (Photo: Mohan Babu University)

Mohan Babu University partners with QS-top 100 Penn State for India’s 1st joint degree programme

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting