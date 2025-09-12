September 12, 2025 3:34 PM हिंदी

Manisha Koirala's old video endorsing Hindu Rashtra trends amid political turmoil in Nepal

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Amid growing political unrest in Nepal, an old video of veteran actress Manisha Koirala endorsing the idea of a Hindu Rashtra has resurfaced online.

The viral clip has sparked renewed debate on the country’s religious and political identity. An old video of Manisha has taken the internet by storm, showing her calling Nepal a Hindu nation while criticizing its secular status. In the interview, Koirala is heard emphasizingthat Nepal had historically been a Hindu country and asserting that it formed an integral part of the nation’s identity.

A user on X shared the video with the caption, “Manisha Koirala had said this about Nepal some time back..”

In the clip, the actress, who hails from Nepal, could be heard saying, “We were a Hindu Nation. And the only Hindu Nation, our best identity is that we a Hindu Nation. And in our country, there has never been a fight over religion. There is no war here, no killing, and no fights. We were a peaceful Hindu Rashtra with no conflict. Why was it removed?” I mean it was made to feel like it was all a conspiracy. Unity would remove it completely and even by destroying it by itself. Politicians have used the whole term government.”

To note, this old interview of Manisha Koirala dates back to November 2022, just ahead of Nepal’s general elections held on November 20. In it, she reiterated her displeasure over the country’s secular status.

Manisha Koirala’s old interview has gone viral amid growing unrest in Nepal. The country has been gripped by escalating anti-corruption protests in the capital, Kathmandu, where demonstrators set government buildings ablaze. What began as anger over a now-reversed social media ban has snowballed into a full-fledged anti-corruption movement, bringing thousands to the streets.

As per reports, so far, at least 22 people have lost their lives and dozens have been injured. In the wake of the turmoil, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stepped down from office.

