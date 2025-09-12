September 12, 2025 3:34 PM हिंदी

Lillete Dubey remembers late husband on 47th marriage anniversary: A lifetime ago

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) On the occasion of her 47th marriage anniversary, acclaimed actress Lillete Dubey remembered her late husband Ravi Dubey, who passed away in 2015.

Lillete took to Instagram, where she shared an old picture from the day she got married.

“12 Sept 1978 .. A lifetime ago ..Happy Anniversary Ravi darling .. love you & miss you … (here’s one of your favourite songs that you tried so valiantly to sing…You were a man of so many brilliant talents but singing wasn’t one of them! But that never stopped you!),” she wrote as the caption.

Lillete married Ravi Dubey in 1978. He died of pancreatic cancer in 2015. The couple have two daughters, Neha Dubey and Ira Dubey, both of whom have played a variety of small and supporting roles in theatre, film and television.

Lillete is the eldest of three siblings. She has a sister, Lushin, and a brother, Patanjali. Lushin is married to Pradeep Dubey, a noted academic.

The 72-year-old actress’ latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu.

The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by the music of Raj Begum. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the tale of the Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and eventual success, regardless of the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

