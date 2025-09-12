September 12, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

Shweta Basu Prasad explores 11th century marvel Rani Ki Vav, calls it pure architectural genius

Shweta Basu Prasad explores 11th century marvel Rani Ki Vav, calls it pure architectural genius

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Shweta Basu Prasad took to social media to share glimpses from her recent visit to Rani Ki Vav, the 11th-century stepwell and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Gujarat.

The actress, who had just wrapped up her film’s shoot, revealed that she headed straight to the architectural marvel on her day off, calling it a work of “pure genius” created without machines, AI, or modern technology. Shweta posted a series of photos where she is seen posing against ancient buildings.

For the caption, she wrote, “Got a day off after wrapping my film’s shoot and headed straight to Rani Ki Vav, an 11th century architectural wonder! No 3D, no AI, no machines, just pure genius! On my way back to the airport, also stopped at the 15th century Rudabai stepwell. Equally stunning! Yatha drishti.. Tatha Shrishti. Our ancestors were so cool! #ranikivav #rudabaistepwell #indianarchitecture.”

In the images, Basu is seen capturing the intricate beauty of the ancient architecture as she explores the 11th-century marvel, Rani Ki Vav.

On the professional front, Shweta Basu will next be seen in Maharani 4 alongside Huma Qureshi. Speaking about joining the show, she shared in a statement, “Being a part of a series that has gained massive praise is exciting. Maharani has redefined political drama in the Indian OTT space and getting to collaborate with Huma, who has brought Rani Bharti to life so brilliantly, is an honor. I hope my character brings a fresh edge to the narrative, that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“Maharani 4” will stream soon on Sony LIV. The earlier seasons followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider into a sharp leader maneuvering through Bihar’s turbulent power corridors. The new season also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and Kani Kasruti.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

State Palliative Care Policy key to enhance healthcare, cut costs for patients in Delhi: Study

State Palliative Care Policy can help enhance healthcare, cut costs for patients in Delhi: Experts

Ashneer Grover opens up about life’s lows, legal battles, and financial setbacks following BharatPe controversy

Ashneer Grover opens up about life’s lows, legal battles, and financial setbacks following BharatPe controversy

UP: Miniature Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi cutout book steal the show at National book fair

UP: Miniature Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi cutout book steal the show at National book fair

FMCG, IT and Automobile are among consistent high ROE sectors since global financial crisis: Report

FMCG, IT, automobile among consistent high-return equity sectors in India since global financial crisis

Bhagyashree Mishra & Anindita Sahoo's 'Satyaa Sachee’ shares the heartfelt tale of two sisters

Bhagyashree Mishra & Anindita Sahoo's 'Satyaa Sachee’ shares the heartfelt tale of two sisters

Punjab: Huge haul of arms seized along Indo-Pak border; two held

Punjab: Huge haul of arms seized along Indo-Pak border; two held

‘Resolve ISL issues, introduce promotion and relegation’: Armando Colaco on need of the hour in Indian football

'Resolve ISL issues, introduce promotion and relegation': Armando Colaco on need of the hour in Indian football

India and Norway hold talks on maritime security, disarmament

India and Norway hold talks on maritime security, disarmament

Geeta Basra reveals why returning to showbiz after marriage was challenging 15 years ago

Geeta Basra reveals why returning to showbiz after marriage was challenging 15 years ago

Khalid Jamil’s tenure off to a promising start at CAFA Nations Cup: Armando Colaco

Khalid Jamil’s tenure off to promising start at CAFA Nations Cup: Armando Colaco