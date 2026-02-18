Chhattisgarh: PM JANMAN scheme brings transformative change in lives of tribal women in Jagima 

Raipur, Feb 18 (IANS) The impact of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme is becoming visible in the hamlets and remote villages of Chhattisgarh. The tribal women in Jagima village of Balrampur district are witnessing a transformative shift in their lives as well as livelihood, as the flagship scheme of the Central government is aiding them with monetary assistance and necessary support and training to help them become self-dependent.

The PM JANMAN yojana, aimed at making government schemes and benefits available to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), is writing a new story of social and economic change in the tribal belts.

From Wood cutting to its processing, the women are being trained and engaged in various stages of wood processing.

Previously, the tribal inhabitants earned their living by cutting wood in forests, but they are now organising themselves and moving forward on the path of self-employment.

Women associated with the Shankar Mahila Sahayata Samuha (Sahayak Samuha) are engaged in the production of flower brooms with the support of the Forest Department. They are producing about 200 to 300 brooms daily, providing them with a regular income and a respectable livelihood.

As this has provided them employment near their homes, the increase in their standard of living and rise in their self-esteem is visible.

Special attention is being paid to infrastructure, livelihoods, and social empowerment in tribal-dominated and backward areas. As part of this initiative, the Van Dhan Yojana has been strengthened at the local level, enabling tribal women to transition from traditional but risky occupations to organised employment opportunities.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Alok Bajpai, the flower brooms are being manufactured by engaging hill Korwa families through Van Dhan Kendras.

The Forest Department has made arrangements for training the women, the availability of raw materials, and market connections.

He added that activities like food processing and mahua thread processing are also in the pipeline, further raising the prospect of a bright future.

The transformation in Chhattisgarh’s Jagima village shows that when the schemes are properly implemented on the ground, widespread social change is possible.

This model of the PM Janman Yojana and Van Dhan Yojana is emerging as a strong example of inclusive development and women's empowerment in tribal areas.

Notably, the PM JANMAN scheme was launched by the Modi govt in 2023, for socio-economic development of 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and one Union Territory by providing them basic facilities, including safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

