January 16, 2026 4:18 PM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship to tee-off 2026 PGTI season

Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship to tee-off 2026 PGTI season (Credit: PGTI)

Jakarta, Jan 16 (IANS) Ahead of the much-awaited Indian Super League 2026, Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has departed NorthEast United to join Persija Jakarta on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

The prize purse for the event, which stood at Rs 1 crore in the inaugural edition last year, has been raised to Rs 1.5 crore for the second edition this year. India’s leading professionals, as well as a number of professionals from overseas, are expected to participate in the event. The tournament week will begin with the Pro-Am event on February 1.

Kapil Dev, president, PGTI, said, “The successful first edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship demonstrated the state’s growing interest in professional golf, and we are delighted to return for the second edition thanks to the continued support of the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Sports, Shri Arun Sao Ji, the Government of Chhattisgarh and all local stakeholders. Such tournaments play a vital role in providing competitive opportunities for our professionals while also contributing to the growth of the sport in emerging golfing destinations like Chhattisgarh. We look forward to another highly competitive event that will give our players a strong platform to perform and inspire the next generation of golfers in the region.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “After PGTI’s highly successful first foray into Chhattisgarh last year, the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship has firmly established itself as an important stop on the PGTI calendar. The second edition reinforces our commitment to growing the game of golf across the country, taking it beyond traditional centres into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, in alignment with the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

“Golf resonates strongly with a nation aspiring towards developed-country status. Guided by the clear strategic direction of the PGTI Board, led by President Mr. Kapil Dev and G20 Sherpa Mr. Amitabh Kant, the Tour continues to expand professional golf into newer regions while creating greater playing opportunities for Indian professionals.

“We are grateful to the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Sports, Shri Arun Sao Ji, the Government of Chhattisgarh and all local stakeholders for their support in staging the second edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship, featuring a 50% increase in prize money to INR 1.5 crore, with the winner earning INR 22.5 lakhs, marking an ideal start to the 2026 PGTI season.”

Arun Sao, deputy chief minister and sports minister, Government of Chhattisgarh, said, “After the grand success of the inaugural edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship last year, the staging of the second edition of the event reflects our government’s commitment to promoting the sport of golf and positioning Chhattisgarh as an emerging hub for national sporting events. Such tournaments not only encourage sporting talent but also contribute to tourism, youth engagement, and the overall development of the state. Hosting such prestigious events showcases Chhattisgarh’s world-class facilities, organizational capability, and growing sports culture.”

The tournament will have a field of 126 professionals. The event will be played in the stroke-play format consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Wipro Q3 net profit falls to Rs 3,119 crore, IT major declares Rs 6 dividend per share

Wipro's net profit falls to Rs 3,119 crore in Q3, IT major declares Rs 6 dividend per share

Kiara Advani wishes happy birthday to daughter Saraayah’s 'favourite human' Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani wishes happy birthday to daughter Saraayah’s 'favourite human' Sidharth Malhotra

Sensex, Nifty close week with gains over positive cues

Sensex, Nifty close week with gains over positive cues

Ektaa Kapoor revisits some beloved memories as 'Kasamh Se' turns 20

Ektaa Kapoor revisits some beloved memories as 'Kasamh Se' turns 20

Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship to tee-off 2026 PGTI season (Credit: PGTI)

Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship to tee-off 2026 PGTI season

ISL top scorer Ajaraie moves to Persija Jakarta from Northeast United on loan

ISL top scorer Ajaraie moves to Persija Jakarta from Northeast United on loan

Pakistan: Police intensifies detention of Afghan refugees in Islamabad (File image)

Pakistan: Police intensifies detention of Afghan refugees in Islamabad

Janhvi Kapoor says 'Why is everyone doing this' as Khushi joins the latest social media trend

Janhvi Kapoor says 'Why is everyone doing this' as Khushi joins the latest social media trend

US Ambassador Gor highlights bolstering India-US ties during first Mumbai visit

US Ambassador Gor highlights bolstering India-US ties during first Mumbai visit

Pakistan caught in love-hate relation with IMF

Pakistan caught in love-hate relation with IMF